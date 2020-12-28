Mother/son powerhouses Joelle Rabu and Nico Rhodes join forces for Tidemark livestream

Canadian singer-songwriter-actor Joëlle Rabu will join her son, Nico Rhoades, for a livestream performance courtesy the Tidemark Theatre Jan. 29. Photo submitted

Tickets on sale now for what’s sure to be a dynamite show Jan. 29

Joelle Rabu and Nico Rhodes will return to the Tidemark Theatre next month for a special live stream musical revue experience.

With a music career spanning over three decades, Canadian singer-songwriter-actor Joëlle Rabu is being drawn back to the stage as she joins forces with her son, award-winning pianist Nico Rhodes.

A Juno nominee and two-time Jessie Award winner, Rabu has won international critical acclaim over the years for her theatrical portrayal of the Parisian chanteuse, Edith Piaf. But she is also well-known for her ability to delve into several musical styles. Her interpretation of classic European cabaret-style tunes, jazz melodies, and heart wrenching torch songs has left audiences spellbound.

Rhodes is a gifted arranger, director and composer who uses his extensive pianistic skills and thoughtful arrangements to frame and enhance the intimate power of his mother’s superb vocal interpretations. Rabu’s engaging stage presence and Rhodes’s astounding musical prowess create a connection that can only describe this duo as electric.

‘Piaf and More’ is a musical revue combining some of those iconic ‘chansons réalistes’ of the Piaf era, as well as contemporary storytelling ballads sprinkled with intimate conversations of life’s sorrows and humour.

Their entertaining banter can only stem from their intergenerational points of view; their life’s paths through heartache and laughter and their vulnerability is the fodder that produces musicality and theatricality into an unforgettable evening of lively entertainment and lush musical moments.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents Joëlle Rabu & Nico Rhodes on Friday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Live stream tickets are $15 for Tidemark Theatre Society members, $20 for Non Members (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased via the Tidemark’s virtual Box Office, Tuesday through Thursday between noon and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online at tidemarktheatre.com or by calling 250-287-PINK.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentCampbell River