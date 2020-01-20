Merville’s Big Yellow Hall to hold Contra dance in honour of Robbie Burns

Och! On Saturday, Jan. 25, in praise of the ever hovering spirit of Robbie Burns, the Contra Dance Fiddlejam Funtime Fiddlers will play for the dancing, prancing, bare legged, kilted Scotsmen (full of “haggis” and wee drams of liquid barley), who will be will be hooting it up about the Big Yellow Merville Hall hardwood floor.

Channeling the Spirit of Burns, Celtic Caller June Cannon will guide the dancers with her clear and broguish instructions, keeping an eye on those who might need a wee bit more guidance in the midst of this brouhaha. You’ll want to have an extra helping of salted, raw oatmeal in the morning to give you the energy to carry on through the night.

The Big Yellow castle doors will open at 7 p.m. and there will be a complimentary Contra Dance workshop right before the dance to loosen you up and to prepare you for the spins and lively steps of the Virginnia Reel and the Gay Gordon. Families are very welcome and singles can pair up with anyone during the dance.

The fiddlers will also play old time waltzes and reels; jigs and swing; schottisches and foxtrots. Tasty helpings of “haggis” will be served and the Scottish Bard will be toasted. Spot dance and “best dressed” prizes abound.

So, Saturday, Jan. 25, steer your Highland Hupmobile in the direction of the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall, right on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay. Doors open at 7, dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10./adults, $5/youth and you can come as a family for $22. FMI: 339-4249. “Lang may yer lum reek.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter