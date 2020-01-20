A portrait of the man himself, Robbie Burns. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Merville’s Big Yellow Hall to hold Contra dance in honour of Robbie Burns

Och! On Saturday, Jan. 25, in praise of the ever hovering spirit of Robbie Burns, the Contra Dance Fiddlejam Funtime Fiddlers will play for the dancing, prancing, bare legged, kilted Scotsmen (full of “haggis” and wee drams of liquid barley), who will be will be hooting it up about the Big Yellow Merville Hall hardwood floor.

Channeling the Spirit of Burns, Celtic Caller June Cannon will guide the dancers with her clear and broguish instructions, keeping an eye on those who might need a wee bit more guidance in the midst of this brouhaha. You’ll want to have an extra helping of salted, raw oatmeal in the morning to give you the energy to carry on through the night.

The Big Yellow castle doors will open at 7 p.m. and there will be a complimentary Contra Dance workshop right before the dance to loosen you up and to prepare you for the spins and lively steps of the Virginnia Reel and the Gay Gordon. Families are very welcome and singles can pair up with anyone during the dance.

The fiddlers will also play old time waltzes and reels; jigs and swing; schottisches and foxtrots. Tasty helpings of “haggis” will be served and the Scottish Bard will be toasted. Spot dance and “best dressed” prizes abound.

So, Saturday, Jan. 25, steer your Highland Hupmobile in the direction of the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall, right on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay. Doors open at 7, dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10./adults, $5/youth and you can come as a family for $22. FMI: 339-4249. “Lang may yer lum reek.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Teal Harle to compete at X Games this week

Freestyle skier set to take part in slopestyle and big air competitions

PHOTOS: Campbell River Killer Whales host Eliminator swim meet at Strathcona Gardens

More than 40 swimmers joined pod for the home meet

PHOTOS: Storm fall to Braves in shootout at the Brindy

Saanich won 4-3 Saturday night in Campbell River

Campbell River cadets show off their marksmanship

First annual air rifle shooting competition held

Campbell River comes storming out in the third period to secure victory

Storm defeat Kerry Park Islanders 5-1 at home

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Prince Harry: ‘Powerful media’ is why he’s stepping away

Prince Harry and Megan have stepped away from their royal commitments

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Multiple factors can play a role in seasonal depression, says Fraser Health psychiatrist

B.C. VIEWS: Few clouds on Horgan’s horizon

Horgan’s biggest challenge in the remainder of his term will be to keep the economy humming along

Most Read