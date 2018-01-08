Merville contra dance does Burns Night

T’is that time, once again, when the spirit of Robbie Burns will be whooping it up at the Big Yellow Merville Hall.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the Fiddlejam Funtime Fiddlers will play for the dancing, prancing, bare legged, kilted Scotsmen who will be whirling about the hardwood floor full of “haggis” and wee drams of liquid barley.

You, too, can join the dancing festivities where the fiddle is the musical instrument of choice and the local fiddlers know how to shake their thistles and spurtles to get the dancers up onto the floor. Time to step lively as Celtic Caller June Cannon guides the dancers with her clear and clever instructions all the while eyeing your skean dhub.

The Merville “castle” doors will open at 7 p.m. and they generally have a complimentary Contra Dance workshop right before the dance to loosen up your breakfast porridge and to prepare you for the spins and lively steps of the Virginia Reel and the Gay Gordon.

The dancing begins at 7:30 and families and single dancers are very welcome. Singles can pair up with anyone during the Contras and the Contra sets last about 15 to 20 minutes interspersed with old time waltzes and reels; jigs and swing; schottisches and foxtrots. There is a dance for everyone at this Highland Hoedown. Kilts are great for dancing in, so wear your colours with flare and we’ll create a dance to make the Highlanders proud.

So, on Saturday, Jan. 20, steer your Shetland Pony in the direction of the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall, right on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay. Doors open at 7, dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10/adults, $5/youth and you can come as a family for $22. For more information:1-250-339-4249.

