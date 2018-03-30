Mark your calendar and register for Vancouver Island Fibre Fest first weekend in May

Vancouver Island Fibre Fest draws people from all over British Columbia, Alberta and Washington for spinning, weaving, knitting, felting, quilting, embroidery and more.

The fifth year of Fibre Fest at the Campbell River Community Centre will include an expanded People’s Choice gallery, with a new category to showcase items more than 25 years old.

“This will be a great opportunity to display quilts or tapestries that are family heirlooms and re-connect with the long tradition of fibre arts,” says recreation programmer Judy Ridgway. “And, in response to popular request, we’re opening the People’s Choice gallery early this year.”

The People’s Choice gallery – where items made within the last two years are displayed for community members to vote on their favourite works of art – will open Friday evening (4 to 8 p.m.) as well as Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

“The excitement around this year’s Fibre Fest is building already. Workshop registration is well underway, and we’re expected hundreds of people again this year,” Ridgway adds. “Mark your calendar for the first weekend in May to check out the marketplace, ongoing demonstrations and take in a workshop or two. People are encouraged to sign up sooner rather than later, while there’s still room!”

Instructors lined up for 2018 include:

· Diana Twiss – spinning

· Laurie Steffler – felting

· Sylvia Olsen – techniques used by the Coast Salish knitters

· Freda Jackson – traditional rug hooking

· Jane Ireland – indigo dyeing

· Jody Richards – needle felting

· Jackee Thaysen – quilting

For information on submitting items to the People’s Choice gallery, call the Community Centre at 250-286-1161 or email judy.ridgway@campbellriver.ca – or check out the Fibre Fest website www.shelmack.wixsite.com/vancouverislandfibre

Register for workshops in person at either the Community Centre or the Sportsplex or at campbellriver.ca (click on the recreation guide section under the Parks Recreation Culture tab). Vancouver Island Fibre Fest draws people from all over British Columbia, Alberta and Washington for spinning, weaving, knitting, felting, quilting, embroidery and more. Last year, approximately 600 people attended to take in the three fun-filled days of workshops, free demonstrations and marketplace shopping.

Admission to the Fibre Fest is by donation and all donations help support the City’s Specialized Recreation programs.