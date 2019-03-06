Back by popular demand this year is The Tara Dancers’ St. Patrick’s Tea which will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m. at the Eagles Hall.

March is the time to be Irish in Campbell River

“March Madness” is a phrase used by Irish Dance Teachers throughout the world including Campbell River’s Tara School of Irish Dancing Director, Margaret Mullen.

Mullen reports that Tara’s dancers are currently working hard in preparation for their annual “St. Patrick’s Tour” performing at St. Patrick’s events in Campbell River and Comox Valley during March.

Back by popular demand this year is The Tara Dancers’ St. Patrick’s Tea which will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m. at the Eagles Hall. Afternoon tea with freshly-baked scones served with strawberry jam and fresh cream, and other delicious treats will be catered by The Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. The dancers will entertain with lively jigs and reels, delighting everyone with their skill, precision and joy of the dance. “Cuteness overload” is guaranteed when the youngest members of The Tara School of Irish Dancing take the floor.

Tickets for the tea can be obtained from your favourite Irish dancer, online at Eventbrite and/or from The Music Plant in Campbell River. Celebrate St. Patrick’s in true Irish style with traditional afternoon tea and the music and dance of Ireland.

