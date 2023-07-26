Many Toronto Maple Leafs attend former Bud’s wedding in Okanagan

John Tavares and Mitch Marner were in attendance

Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot (middle right) got married to his long time girlfriend in Lake Country over the weekend and his former Toronto Maple Leaf teammates Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Michael Bunting, Jake Muzzin, Justin Holl, and Morgan Reilly (left to right) were all in attendance. (Tessa Virtue/Instagram)

A star-studded line-up was in Lake Country over the weekend to attend their former teammate’s wedding.

Newly signed Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot married his longtime girlfriend Marissa Balleza in Lake Country over the weekend in front of many NHL players, including lots from his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Olympic gold medalist and Leafs defenceman Morgan Reilly’s fiance Tessa Virtue posted a photo on her Instagram story from the wedding, posing with Kerfoot’s now former Leafs teammates John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Michael Bunting, Justin Holl, Jake Muzzin, and of course, Reilly.

Also in attendance were Kerfoot’s former Leafs and Harvard teammates Colin Blackwood and Jimmy Vesey.

After four years in Toronto, Kerfoot signed a two-year, $7 million deal with Arizona on July 1.

