Victoria’s Jesse Roper returns to Campbell River for a night of his versatile blues rooted in soul, rock and country on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo by Christopher Edmonstone Photography

Magnetic blues man, Jesse Roper returns with his band to rock the Tidemark

His youthful energy captivates audiences while his knock out live performance blows them away

Victoria’s Jesse Roper is magnetic.

With an explosive live show, the quality and charisma of his versatile blues sound rooted in soul, rock and country is as approachable as his charm.

The nostalgic may appreciate his throwback vibe akin to Stevie Ray Vaughan and vintage Texas blue but Roper’s music remains current. His youthful energy captivates audiences while his knock out live performance blows them away. Incapable of holding back, Roper always delivers the show of his life.

The singer-songwriter’s innate and impressive musical talent has served him well in recent years. It has given the flexibility to play with soul icon Booker T. Jones, rock veteran Colin James, and blues belter Beth Hart, then turn around and headline nightclubs and festivals to younger audiences, and look perfectly comfortable in each scenario. Adventuresome doesn’t properly describe Roper as an artist, because when the guitar-wielding dynamo sets out to accomplish something, there’s no telling where his mind will wander, or when his energy will wane.

Opening for Roper is Vince Vaccaro. Vaccaro is a Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer. He has performed largely as a solo artist, appearing both solo acoustic, and backed up by a five- to eight-piece band. His musical influences include Bruce Springsteen, Ben Harper, Eddie Vedder, and Adam Granduciel of the War on Drugs. Vaccaro has played shows in Canada, Australia, and the US, sharing stages with bands such as Mumford & Sons, Temper Trap, Awol Nation, Matt Mays, Jay Malinowski & the Deadcoast, Sam Roberts, City & Colour and Bedouin Soundclash, among many others.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, 99.7 2DAY FM and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Jesse Roper (live with his band) at the Tidemark Theatre on October 4, 2019. Tickets are $39 for member and $44 for non-members (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

Previous story
The conflicting ideas of economy and ecology examined in Ellingsen’s work

Just Posted

The conflicting ideas of economy and ecology examined in Ellingsen’s work

Artist talk for photographic exhibition The Last Stand is part of this weekend’s Art & Earth Festival

UPDATE: Alcohol and speed not ruled out as factors in fatal crash north of Campbell River

Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after being closed in both directions

PHOTOS: Storm split weekend effort at the Brindy

After home stand, Campbell River to head on the road Saturday

Global Climate Strike comes to Campbell River

Rally and march to be held at Spirit Square on Sept. 20

NIC Artist Talk Series to kick off with abstract artist

Vancouver-based Fiona Ackerman to speak at Comox Valley campus on Sept. 26

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Largest driving factor is the province’s complex stumpage system that results in high fees, expert says

20 day search for missing Labradoodle in Princeton, B.C. ends with tears of joy

The search brought out bloodhounds, and groups hoping to find Mordy

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Young sniper will be in Vancouver Tuesday

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

Most Read