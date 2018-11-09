River-Port’s 4th annual production of the Nutcracker is coming to the Tidemark Theatre on Dec. 8.

Magic of the Nutcracker coming to Campbell River

The holiday magic of the Nutcracker is coming to the Tidemark Theatre on Dec. 8.

This year Studio North Dance Academy has come together with Ilha Ballet Academy in Courtenay and Stage West School of Performing Arts in Port Alberni to create some holiday magic for all of their communities. The tour begins in Courtenay, then goes to Port Alberni and closes with the Campbell River Performances.

Special guest Danielle Gould will perform as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Gould is a professional ballerina whose most recent credits include a six-year contract with The National Hungarian Ballet in Budapest. She will be joined on stage by professional dancer, Giovanni Ciacci Giordano, who is currently a part of Pro Arte’s CatchingART program in Vancouver. As well, dancers from Victoria Academy Ballet’s Post Secondary Bridge Program will be performing the audience favourite Russian Dance. Having these guests will enhance the experience for the local dancers who will share the stage with them as well as for the audience.

Directors Jen Soo, Jessa Pereira and Vlad Pereira have been working with dance students, ages 5 to 18, since August and have added exciting surprises to this year’s production. If you have seen this production before or if you haven’t you won’t want to miss this year’s Nutcracker production.

Tickets are on sale now at the Tidemark Theatre. For more information visit riverportdanceworks.com.

