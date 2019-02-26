Cameron Boyce served as guest violinist at the performance. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Love inspires Island Voices in latest choral concert

Group performed shows over weekend in Comox, Campbell River

The title i carry your heart with me comes from the modern poet, e.e. cummings, and it also served as the inspiration and title of the most recent performance by Island Voices.

RELATED STORY: Island Voices concerts in Comox and Campbell River

The chamber choir, comprised of members from Campbell River, the Comox Valley and the Discovery Islands, held its latest concert over the weekend, with performances in Comox and Campbell River.

They were joined by accompanist Julie Matthews on piano and guest soloist Cameron Boyce on violin.

The cummings’ connection served as inspiration for one of the pieces of music by Z. Randall Stroope, who took the poem as a starting point for the composition. Other works included translations of traditional songs from the Philippines and Finland.

Alongside these folk pieces, the choir added some contemporary songs by artists like Billy Joel, Bruce Cockburn and Annie Lennox, or collaborations of Broadway composers like Richard Rodgers or Jerome Kern with lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, or classical composer Gustav Holst, who provided a take on an old Cornish folk song, “I Love My Love.”

Previous story
Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018

Just Posted

Campbell River family struggles to find rental housing as eviction looms

Couple with three children facing homelessness amid ongoing housing crisis

Coldest Night raises $18,000-plus for homelessness in Campbell River

Event was part of nationwide campaign on homelessness on Feb. 23

Kids behind phony broadcast for help given a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

District approves expansion work for four Campbell River schools

Sites planned are Southgate, Ecole Phoenix, Ocean Grove and Ripple Rock

Love inspires Island Voices in latest choral concert

Group performed shows over weekend in Comox, Campbell River

Markstrom posts 1st shutout of season as Canucks blank Ducks 4-0

Vancouver ships d-man Gudbranson to Pittsburgh earlier on trade deadline day

Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

Wilson-Raybould could now appear at the House of Commons justice committee as early as Wednesday.

Vancouver Island youths creating mural in memory of murdered teen Makayla Chang

Mural to be unveiled at Nanaimo’s Harewood Centennial Park on March 17

‘Much, much slower:’ Coroner promises change after Humboldt mix-up

Saskatchewan’s chief coroner releases report into April 2018 crash.

Logging truck loses its load at busy Port Alberni intersection

91-year-old man escapes serious injury after logs hit his car

Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018

The biggest Oscars audience ever recorded came in 1998.

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

Most Read