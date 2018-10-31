Live radio theatre at the Heriot Bay Inn

Imagine that you are in a live radio sound stage of yesteryear, not only listening as the actors perform multiple voices but also bearing witness as the cast, dressed in period costume, simultaneously slam doors, crumple tissue and create footsteps, setting a grand stage for your imagination. This, is Twilight Radio Theatre appearing at the Heriot Bey Inn Nov. 10.

In a time long before cell phones and wifi, the centerpiece of a home was the radio.

Listeners were magically transported – absolutely anywhere – through “painting with sound” – the art of Foley. The mind’s eye was all that was needed, as the listeners were magically transported – absolutely anywhere – simply by using props and shoes to create the right background sound effects.

Now…imagine that you are in a live radio sound stage of yesteryear, not only listening as the actors perform multiple voices but also bearing witness as the cast, dressed in period costume, simultaneously slam doors, crumple tissue and create footsteps, setting a grand stage for your imagination. This, Ladies and Gentlemen, is Twilight Radio Theatre!

The Heriot Bay Inn on Quadra Island is excited that Twilight Radio Theatre is bringing their performance to Herons on Saturday, Nov. 10. There will be a two course dinner and show for $54, seating at 6 p.m. Show-only seats are $25, seating at 7. Call 250-285-3322 to reserve seats.