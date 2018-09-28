Let’s Do The Time Warp…Again in Campbell River!

Back by popular demand, the Rocky Horror Picture Show returns with extra special guest hosts: Peach Cobblah and the Queen of East Van Isolde N. Barron!

This special Halloween screening is ‘fun-raiser’ for the Tidemark Theatre Society. If you’ve already experienced the Rocky Horror Picture Show, you know what a fun time you are in for. If you have never seen the Rocky Horror Picture Show, you are in for a treat!

Rocky Horror is so much more than just a movie. The writer, Richard O’Brien said it best, “It’s a guaranteed party!”

What other movie expects the audience to get involved, yell things at the screen and throw special props around the room? What other movie gives you the chance to be whoever you want to be for a few hours, the chance to stop dreaming and the chance to be instead?

What is it all about, you ask? Rocky Horror is the story of Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and his fiancée Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon), two young ordinary healthy kids, who set out to visit their old teacher, Dr. Scott (Jonathan Adams). But on their way there, the car breaks down and they are forced to walk to the creepy castle up the road in search of a phone.

Instead, they find Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry), a mad scientist/sweet transvestite who has picked that night to complete his masterpiece, by bringing a man of his own creation, Rocky (Peter Hinwood) to life. What follows is a night that will change our two heroes’ lives forever – and it might change yours, too.

It‘s understandable you may be a bit nervous, or perhaps you’re excited – maybe you’ve heard about all the guys and girls and…??? In fishnets and feathers – you’ll just have to come and see it for yourself! Join in one of the most fun, cult-movie experiences you can possibly have in a darkened theatre, with a raucous Tidemark audience – paired with incredible East Van drag talent!

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, 2Day FM and Coast Discovery Inn, the Tidemark Theatre proudly presents, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Tidemark on Oct. 27. Tickets are $35 (plus applicable taxes & fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Friday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Admission includes the Film ($15), your Props Package, entry into the Costume Contest, After Party and a donation to the Tidemark Theatre Society ($20).

Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com.