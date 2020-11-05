Composer and pianist Nico Rhodes takes us on an intriguing musical journey through the evolution of Ragtime from classical to contemporary, featuring the rags of its best-known proponents and little known stars. Photo contributed

Let Nico Rhodes take you on a musical journey through the evolution of Ragtime

Few Canadians know anything about Ragtime beyond Scott Joplin’s soundtrack to the movie The Sting.

Who knew Debussy and Stravinsky composed pieces based in ragtime? In their time, a formal classical music so rhythmically punctuated was highly unusual. The Italian word in classical music is ‘alla zoppa’ meaning ‘limping’ but the English translation ‘driving notes’ captures it better.

Ragtime was an ethno-syncretic intersection of African and European culture that shaped the musical landscape of popular music in North America for the following century. Taking its inspiration and unique character from the melodic and rhythmic vivacity of Afro-American folksongs and dances, it was birthed in honkytonks and brothels, the only places black musicians were allowed to play. Ragtime’s influence can be heard in contemporary rock, blues, jazz and classical genres, despite an evolution hindered by prejudice against both the form and its performers.

In 1916, Opera Magazine wrote: “Ragtime has carried the complexity of the rhythmic subdivision to a point never before reached in the history of music.” One hundred and one years after Joplin’s Maple Leaf Rag was copywritten, Rhodes brings the music Joplin originated back into the limelight.

At 29, Rhodes is in constant demand as arranger and musical director for long run stage shows, when not touring with his own jazz trio or his mother, internationally renowned chanteuse Joelle Rabu. Rhodes was honoured with the 2019 City of Nanaimo Emerging Cultural Leader Award.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents, The Art of Ragtime with Nico Rhodes on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for in person admission and $10 for live streaming admission (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

