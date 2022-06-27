Legendary Canadian rock band Chilliwack playing Vancouver Island twice this week

David Gogo to appear as special guest in June 29 performance

Classic Canadian rock band Chilliwack will take the stage twice on Vancouver Island this week.

The veteran band plays Nanaimo’s Port Theatre Wednesday and Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre Friday.

According to a release for the show, Chilliwack rose “like a phoenix from the ashes of psychedelia” in 1969. Anchored by the soaring falsetto and tasteful guitar playing of lead singer and principal songwriter Bill Henderson, the band released 12 albums over a 15-year period.

The mega-hits Lonesome Mary, Fly At Night, and California Girl in the ‘70s; as well as My Girl (gone gone gone) and Whatcha Gonna Do in the ‘80s helped propel Chilliwack to 15 gold and platinum certifications, a host of awards, high profile TV appearances and coliseum concert tours, noted the release.

In 2019, the band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

“Chilliwack’s reputation for consistently powerful shows continues. With the live CD There and Back still winning over new fans and delighting long time ones, Bill Henderson and the band are rocking like never before. Hearing the revitalized Chilliwack of today is like hearing those songs for the first time … all over again,” noted the release.

Ticket information for the Nanaimo show can be obtained via the Port Theatre website, and for the Sidney show at the Mary Winspear Centre website.

