Led Zepagain returns to Campbell River

The Tidemark theatre will head back into the time machine for one of the greatest rock bands that ever lived — well, sort of.

On Feb. 23, Led Zepagain comes to Campbell River for a show. As the longest-standing tribute band in the world today, Led Zepagain captures the heart and soul of the band once dubbed “the world’s greatest,” Led Zeppelin; Led Zepagain has maintained the high-energy electric sounds of Led Zeppelin’s numerous hits, from ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and ‘Sugar Mama’, to ‘Black Dog’ and ‘Whole Lotta Love’.

With over a million downloads to their credit on iTunes, Led Zepagain was featured on AXS TV series World’s Greatest Tribute Bands in 2014, and in 2017 were asked to return, performing on a tribute episode the Led Zeppelin classic album IV, which features the classic chart toppers Black Dog, Stairway to Heaven and Rock and Roll.

But the band’s crowning achievement is something that not even they could have predicted: Playing a show at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, among the attendees was none other than Led Zeppelin original guitarist and rock and roll icon, the legendary Jimmy Page. Page himself was astonished.

“It’s amazing how much you sound like us,” Page said “You were inside the music, and you paid to detail in your presentation. I can tell you really love our music!”

Because of this, Page’s ABC Trust invited the band to play a benefit concert in Brazil. Page also invited the band to attend the Led Zeppelin 2007 reunion concert at the prestigious O2 arena in London. In addition, in 2009, Jason Bonham, son of drummer John Bonham, sat in with the band on their encore performance of Rock and Roll.

Consisting of band members Swan Montgomery (“Robert Plant”), Guitarist/Mandolist Anthony David Thymiakos (“Jimmy Page”), bassist/keyboardist/mandolinist Jim Wootten (“John Paul Jones”) and new percussionist Scott Brooks as he tackles the role of Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, as they tear the roof down on the Tidemark Theatre.

From the sound and the look of the vintage equipment and costuming, Led Zepagain might just be the closest thing you will see in 2023 as a incredible performance from one of the most iconic and influential bands of classic days of rock of the 1960’s and 70’s.

Concert tickets are available for $47.50 and are available at the Tidemark Theatre box office, or charge by phone at (250)287-7465.

