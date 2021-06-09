Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna. (Black Press Media files)

Landmark Cinemas’ 13 movie theatres opening next week in B.C.

Movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, as part of the province’s COVID restart plan

A second movie theatre company is opening its doors next week, as part of B.C.’s continued COVID-19 restart plan.

Landmark Cinemas, with 13 theatre locations in the province, has announced movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, June 15.

“We’re looking forward to getting our staff back and welcoming movie-goers,” said CEO Bill Walker.

As part of the reopening, Landmark auditoriums will be showing highly-anticipated new releases, including A Quiet Place Part 2 and Cruella.

Movie theatres have faced restrictions since March 2020, including full closures and limited seatings.

Theatres are set to open in the following locations:

  • Landmark Cinemas, Campbell River
  • The Rialto, Courtenay
  • Landmark Cinemas, Cranbrook
  • Centre Cinema, Dawson Creek
  • Aurora Cinema Centre, Fort St. John
  • Grand 10, Kelowna
  • Capitol Encore, West Kelowna
  • Xtreme Cinema, West Kelowna
  • Avalon Cinema Centre, Nanaimo
  • Landmark 10, New Westminster
  • Landmark 7, Penticton
  • The Paramount, Port Alberni
  • SilverCity, Guildford (Surrey)

Up to 50 people will be seated in each auditorium, confirmed Walker. Social distancing will be implemented with at least six feet maintained between groups of movie-goers.

“Masks will also be mandatory,” he said. “Unless people are seated and enjoying their food or beverage.”

The province has surpassed the entry requirements for the second step of B.C.’s restart plan – at least 65 per cent of the B.C. adults being inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

On Tuesday (June 8), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 74 per cent of adults in B.C. have received at least one vaccine dose.

“We’ll have more to say on what to expect in the days ahead,” the province told Black Press Media in an email. “June 15 is the earliest possible date to move to Step 2 of the plan.”

Auditorium capacity is expected to increase July 1 if COVID-19 cases continue in decline with virus-related hospitalizations.

READ ALSO: Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
