Campbell River Arts Festival was treated to the sounds of Latin music provided by Nanaimo-based La Familia. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

La Familia gets Campbell River’s River City Arts Festival swaying to the music

Campbell River Arts Festival was treated to the sounds of Latin music provided by Nanaimo-based La Familia.

Mainly sunny skies and a fiesta of art brought many Campbell Riverites and visitors downtown Saturday for the annual celebration of local artists.

