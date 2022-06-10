Kwakwaka’wakw artist Cecil Dawson to lead guided tour of Standing in the Gap show at Museum at Campbell River

For the week of National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Museum at Campbell River is highlighting local Indigenous voices and stories.

In the museum’s current exhibit, Cecil Dawson: Standing in the Gap, the artist shares his family history, and the history of this coast from an Indigenous perspective.

The exhibit explores the impacts of colonization through the experiences of one family, and one visionary, Kwakwaka’wakw artist and Hereditary Chief G̱ixkastallasame-gi, or Cecil Dawson.

His contemporary artworks interpret this hurtful history and its continuing influence upon our society today.

It is an impactful story, and one which is important to hear.

Truth telling is the first step along the path towards reconciliation.

What does it mean, to be Standing in the Gap?

For Dawson it is to hold a place for those to come, to keep the position, prerogatives, songs, dances and history of his family alive for future generations.

Dawson shares that, “we had lost everything, but now we are taking it back,” and that, “like with the rings in a tree, you can see the hard years, they look different, they have left a mark, but we keep growing, we keep moving forward.”

The evening reception is on June 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the museum, where people will have an opportunity to experience this exhibit with the artist himself.

Dawson will be leading a guided tour of the show, assisted by the museum’s curator Beth Boyce, and will be speaking more deeply about many of the pieces on display and their histories.

Refreshments will follow with time for questions and discussion. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased on the Museum at Campbell River website www.crmuseum.ca. People can also call ahead 250-287-3103 to purchase tickets at the door as space is limited.

The museum is located at 470 Island Highway and 5 Avenue. It is open daily from 10 a.m until 5 p.m.

