Krystle Dos Santos pairs original soul music with beloved Motown and soul classics

Krystle Dos Santos is known for her powerful voice and her infectious warmth - her live shows are intimate and otherworldly, pairing original soul music with beloved Motown and soul classics. Photo submitted

Don’t miss the start of Quadra Island Cultural Events 2019/2020 Season with Krystle Dos Santos – Motown Soul Cabaret at the Quadra Island Community Centre on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Krystle Dos Santos is known for her powerful voice and her infectious warmth – her live shows are intimate and otherworldly, pairing original soul music with beloved Motown and soul classics made famous by Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, and Adele.

Krystle was raised in Edmonton and found her musical passions there as a child.

“Music had always been around me,” she said. “My dad always had amazing records from Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson’s Thriller and even Prince. I got my passion for it, began to pursue it at 17 and went to arts college in 2003.”

Dos Santos has taken her experience from the Canadian College of Performing Arts and transformed it into the beginnings of a career already full of achievements. Unveiling her talents to the public with her 2008 full-length self-titled debut, Dos Santos was instantly recognized as a force by the Western Canadian Music Awards, winning the Urban Recording of the Year.

But to simply classify Dos Santos as a recording artist would be neglecting one of the most intriguing aspects of her talents.

Whether facing the crowd on her own or with her full ensemble of bandmates as she is more accustomed, Dos Santos uses a sultry tone and eccentric array of melodies to create an intimately magnetic connection with her audience.

She is able to further engage her audience by shifting seamlessly through genres, embodying her musical influences-Nina Simone, Etta James, Alicia Keys – culminating into a powerful live experience that fuses jazz, soul, pop, funk and blues into an arena of styles and sounds that takes listeners from mid-20th century Harlem, right up to present day L.A.

With a smoky voice that can fluctuate to fit any style and a live show that demands the audience stand-up and take notice, Dos Santos is ready for the masses to feel her music.

Dos Santos brings the best of the Motown era to life with an entertaining review of the amazing artists of the 60’s and 70’s. From The Supremes to Stevie, you’ll be dancing in your seats.

Advance tickets $17 available at Inspirations in Quathiaski Cove, Works of H’Art in Heriot Bay, The Music Plant in Campbell River and online at Tidemark. Tickets at the door are $20.