More Than Motown with Krystle Dos Santos comes to the Tidemark Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Photo courtesy Tidemark Theatre

Krystle Dos Santos brings More Than Motown to Tidemark Theatre

Local theatre brings another powerful performance into your home

Krystle Dos Santos is a 2020 Western Canadian Music Award-winning blues, jazz and soul singer based in Vancouver with Guyanese roots. She has been performing for more than a decade across Canada and is known for her powerful voice and infectious warmth, pairing original soul music with beloved Motown classics.

With a voice that is commanding, powerful and rich with talent, her music, inspired by classic and neo-soul combined with contemporary hip-hop and R&B elements, is executed brilliantly. It’s simultaneously elegant, bold and sensual similar to modern legends Erykah Badu and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Her performances are mesmerizing; she sings with sheer heart wrenching dominion about falling in love, heartbreak and struggle. Her approach to music is unmistakably genuine.

In addition to performing, she has acted in The Arts Club musical Dreamgirls and The Chelsea Hotel: The Songs of Leonard Cohen at The Firehall Arts Centre. Dos Santos continues to share her eclectic array of performances through many platforms: her fourth album of original music, BLOOM | BURN; Hey Viola!, a jazz cabaret about the life of Canadian civil rights icon Viola Desmond; A History Of Motown show designed for young audiences; and many more live celebrations of blues, soul and R&B music on stages across Canada.

And the Tidemark Theatre is thrilled to announce that Dos Santos will be bringing her unique blend of original soul music, Motown and soul classics to the Tidemark with More Than Motown on Feb. 27.

With More Than Motown, the proclaimed R&B Artist of the Year by the 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards will present an entertaining and enlightening live show celebrating soul classics from artists like Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Etta James, as well as iconic Motown artists like Steve Wonder, The Temptations and The Supremes. She’ll open your ears to the entire Motown era of music with artists from Chess and Stax Records, and all of the feel good tunes you’ll remember from the good ‘ol days. She’ll also share original music from her 2020 WCMA award-winning album BLOOM | BURN.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council and the Campbell River Mirror, the Tidemark Theatre presents More Than Motown with Krystle Dos Santos on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Live stream tickets are $15 for Members, $20 Non Members (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased via virtual Box Office, Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

