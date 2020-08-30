Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens hosting Kahiamoe and Guthrie concert

With large concerts being one of the casualties of the pandemic, Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens is providing a venue for an intimate concert featuring the dynamic duo of Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m. Because of COVID-19 the audience is restricted to 50 people so reservations are required by calling 250-338-6901. There is an admission charge of $20 which includes entrance to the gardens.

“Because we had to cancel our regular events such as Art & Bloom and the Artisans Festival we wanted to at least do something to help out some of the musicians we would normally hire and make a few dollars to help support our efforts in preserving the gardens,” said Bryan Zimmerman owner of Woodland Gardens.

He added that with the expansive nature of the gardens there is plenty of room for social distancing. One other thing he noted is that it is advisable to bring your own lawn chairs and refreshments.

Kahiamoe and Guthrie have performed together at various venues around the Valley so many people are familiar with their combined style of music. Both musicians are known for their versatility and are able to blend their unique styles of jazz, rock, country, blues, reggae and a touch of Hawaiian into a feel-good vibe that has consistently thrilled audiences wherever they have performed.

If you have missed being able to enjoy live music this is one great opportunity to get a taste of both the great outdoors and some uplifting music.

Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens is located at 6183 Whitaker Road just a 15-minute drive north of Courtenay.

Concerts