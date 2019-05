Kathy Mascia School of Dance presents their annual recital Stars of Tomorrow 2019 on Saturday June 1 at the Tidemark Theatre at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets available at the Tidemark box office or online.

They’re back to entertain you with their talented dancers, performing tap, ballet, jazz, lyrical and hip hop routines.

Kathy Mascia School of Dance presents their annual recital Stars of Tomorrow 2019 on Saturday June 1 at the Tidemark Theatre at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets available at the Tidemark box office or online.

