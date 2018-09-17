K. Trevor Wilson will fill Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre with laughter

As a stand-up comedian K. Trevor Wilson has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central’s Roast Battles and multiple times at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal as well as the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and JFL 42.

Now he gets to grace the Tidemark Theatre stage on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

His debut album, SexCop FirePenis reached the top of the iTunes Comedy Charts and was named Best Taped Live Performance at the 2016 Canadian Comedy Awards. His latest release, Sorry! (A Canadian Album) debuted at #1 on iTunes and is nominated for a 2018 Juno Award. An award-winning comedian, Wilson received the 2012 Irwin Barker Homegrown award at Just For Laughs, the 2014 and 2015 COCA Comedian of the Year, and the 2018 Roger Abbott Award for breakout artist of the year.

Tickets are $32 Members, $37 Non-Members (+applicable taxes & fees).

Visit www.tidemarktheatre.com to order tickets or call 250-287-PINK to order by phone.