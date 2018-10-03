K. Trevor Wilson laughing all the way to Campbell River

Known for his role in the sitcom Letterkenny, Wilson performs at the Tidemark on Friday

The Toronto-based comedian K. Trevor Wilson is bringing his stand-up stylings to Campbell River this Friday, the first stop on his Man Mountain of Comedy tour of Western Canada.

Wilson has established himself as a reliable purveyor of laugh on shows that include Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central’s Roast Battles and at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival.

I see a lot of BMWs on the road and I can’t help but feel sad that such an expensive car doesn’t come with turn signals. — K Trevor Wilson (@KTrevorWilson) September 22, 2018

He also stars on the sitcom Letterkenny, which portrays hillbilly life in a fictional Ontario town of the same name. The show, which has garnered comparisons to Trailer Park Boys and the Red Green Show, released its fifth season online in June.

Wilson fielded some questions for the Mirror ahead of his Friday night show.

The Mirror: In interviews like this one (which happens to be by email), do you feel pressure to come up with funny responses to questions, no matter how mundane the query?

K. Trevor Wilson: What’s nice about interviews like this is I can take my time and plan out the perfect response to, what was the question?

On your 2014 album SexCop Fire Penis, you describe yourself as a “300-pound bearded man” who “looks like Game of Thrones and Duck Dynasty had a baby.” Is that your current look?

I’ve lost a bit of weight so now I look like I host a TV show about carnival food trucks

You’re known for your role as Squirrely Dan on Letterkenny. For readers who aren’t familiar, how would you describe this character? Does Squirrely Dan play a part in your stand-up routine?

Squirrelly Dan is a small-town farmer with a strong sense of social justice, loyal to a fault, not afraid of a scrap but mostly looking for good times with friends. I love playing Dan and he is a ton of fun, but I’d have to say my stand-up has more of an influence on Dan then Dan has on my stand-up.

You’ve got two comedy albums – the aforementioned SexCop Fire Penis and also Sorry! A Canadian Album from last year. Are you working on a new album?

In this business you’re always working on the next thing so yeah, a new album is in the works. This tour will feature a lot of newer material that I’ve been working on this year, mostly stuff about getting older and struggles to stay healthy and some material from my upcoming Netflix special.

You said on Sorry! A Canadian Album that the smaller the town is, the worse the directions become. Are you currently lost, and if so, do you expect to make it to the Tidemark Theatre in time for the performance?

Luckily since that joke was written there have been great advances in GPS technology, I should be fine.

K. Trevor Wilson perform at the Tidemark Theatre on Friday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 for members and $37 for non-members, plus applicable taxes and fees.