Juno Award-winning musician Jesse Cook returns to Campbell River

Jesse Cook’s unique blend of sonic landscapes and world music return to the Tidemark Theatre on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

A career spanning 25 years has brought this Canadian guitarist multiple accolades including a coveted Acoustic Guitar Magazine ‘Player’s Choice Silver Award’, 11 Juno Award nominations (he won for 2001’s ‘Free Fall’), a Gemini Award and, most impressively, 10 platinum and gold studio albums.

Moreover, he has sold out concert halls the world over, produced five PBS television specials and five live CD’s. Not a bad legacy for a guy who never planned to release an album.

“If you had asked me at age 22, I would have said that I would never, never make music for the public,” Jesse Cook says with a laugh. “I would have told you that the public is much too fickle. They may love you one minute and forget you the next. Well, it turns out I did the thing I said I’d never do, and somehow, it’s worked out.”

That’s an understatement. Since launching his career with 1995’s Tempest, Cook has blazed an incredible trail. Along with being a global guitar virtuoso, he’s honed his skills as a composer, producer, arranger, performer and, more recently, filmmaker and cultural ambassador.

Over the course of his first 25 years making award winning music for a global audience, Cook could be forgiven should he contemplate retiring or, as he puts it, “hanging out at my cottage dipping my toes in the water.”

But the fact is he loves creating music. And there’s also the matter of some unfinished business interrupted by the pandemic. Tempest 25 the reissue of his debut album (released 25 years prior) had been amongst those pre-COVID plans. So, too, had been another world tour in support of its release. Cook, like most of us, found himself housebound due to travel restrictions.

“The first year with no touring since my career began. I needed a mountain to climb,” Cook quips. So, Cook got to work producing 23 (and counting) extraordinary solo YouTube videos of his favorite songs in which he played all the instruments, recorded, and filmed himself. The collection is called “Love in the Time of Covid.”

Not only have they pleased his existing fan base, but this YouTube video collection has expanded his worldwide audience who are now craving that soon to be announced world tour. Jesse Cook, clearly, has many more years of memorable performances ahead of him.

the Tidemark Theatre and Gee Dan Productions will present Jesse Cook on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $52 for admission (+ applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased through the Tidemark Box Office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available anytime online via: tidemarktheatre.com

