JUNO Award winner Dan Mangan to appear at the Tidemark Theatre April 2

Dan Mangan is a two-time JUNO award winning & two-time Polaris Music Prize listed musician and songwriter who lives in Vancouver, British Columbia with his wife and two sons.

He will be performing in Campbell River on April 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre with special guest, Georgia Harmer.

Mangan has released five studio LPs on Arts & Crafts, and toured extensively in North America, Europe and Australia. Mangan also scored the feature film Hector And The Search For Happiness starring Simon Pegg as well as television shows for Netflix and AMC. In 2017, he co-founded Side Door, a community marketplace platform matching performers with spaces to create shows anywhere, including interactive ticketed online shows.

Georgia Harmer is a Toronto-based singer-songwriter with a depth of style and hunger of ambition that belies her years. The 22 year-old singer – who comes from a strong lineage of Canadian artists and poets, including aunt and labelmate Sarah Harmer – first cut her teeth as a backing vocalist for Alessia Cara. Her spellbinding songs are led by her own unforgettable voice, with a range of emotion that glides lithely between soft distorted rockers and bucolic ballads.

Tickets for the April 2 performance are $46 Premium Seating, $36 Admission (+applicable taxes & fees).

Mangan has partnered with TreeEra to plant one tree for every ticket purchased. For more information about TreeEra, visit: www.treeera.com

