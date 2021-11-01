FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God’s Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach. An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday, Oct. 30 concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams test positive for COVID-19

Bon Jovie cancels concert, Adams ducks out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance

A pair of ’80s rock stars left disappointed fans over the weekend after abruptly cancelling performances due to COVID-19.

Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.

An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.

Bon Jovi, 59, and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive. He is fully vaccinated. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.

“Jon feels great,” the announcer told the crowd, adding that the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer was going to bed.

He also had been scheduled to participate in a Q & A session and a photo op on Saturday night.

There was no word on whether the concert would be rescheduled.

The news comes on the heels of Canadian musician Bryan Adams ducking out of a scheduled performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night after also testing positive for COVID-19.

His management team says Adams is fully vaccinated against the virus and is not experiencing any symptoms.

The rocker was to sing “It’s Only Love,” a duet he recorded with Tina Turner, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the ceremony.

Instead, Keith Urban took the stage with H.E.R. to perform the 1984 hit.

Turner had previously joined the Hall of Fame in 1991 as part of Ike and Tina Turner, but this year was inducted as a solo artist.

The 2021 class also includes Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren.

—The Associated Press

