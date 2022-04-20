Jim Jefferies brings standup show to Vancouver Island in September

Jim Jefferies of Comedy Central is officially on tour and will be making his way to Greater Victoria this September.
The Moist Tour includes a stop at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Sept. 22.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 22) at 10 a.m., and a special fan presale began Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The 45-year-old comic from Sydney, Australia has become one of the most popular and respected comedians of his time, with sets that are both provocative and thought-provoking.
He was honoured as stand-up comedian of the year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019 and began his Oblivious Tour later that year – making his way through Europe and North America.
His ninth stand-up special, Intolerant, came out on Netflix in 2021 and he currently hosts his own podcast, I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies.
To purchase tickets visit selectyourtickets.com and for more information head over to jimjefferies.com.
