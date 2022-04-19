Guitarist Jerry Doucette performs at the ACT during a concert to raise money for Easter Seals in 2013. (Maple Ridge News file)

Guitarist Jerry Doucette performs at the ACT during a concert to raise money for Easter Seals in 2013. (Maple Ridge News file)

Jerry Doucette, known for hits “Mama Let Him Play” and “Nobody,” dies

Montreal-born performer spent most of his professional career in B.C., final years in Delta

Canadian musician Jerry Doucette, whose smooth hits “Mama Let Him Play” and “Nobody” planted his band Doucette in the yacht rock movement of the late 1970s has died.

His former manager Bernie Aubin says the Juno-winning artist died Monday in British Columbia. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Doucette was born in Montreal and raised in Hamilton, picking up a guitar at age six and later starting his own band. He then moved to Vancouver and joined the Seeds of Time before playing in the Rocket Norton Band.

His own act, formed under his name, launched several years later and rose to popularity with their 1977 album “Mama Let Him Play,” which saw its titular single climb onto the Billboard Hot 100.

The album was certified platinum in Canada the following year, meaning it sold more than 100,000 copies.

In 1979, the band Doucette won the Juno for most promising group of the year, the same year they released “The Douce is Loose,” featuring the Canadian hit “Nobody.”

Doucette recorded five solo albums throughout his career and continued performing until 2018 when he announced on social media he was leaving the music industry. He spent his final years largely in Delta, B.C.

“Health issues and the desire to spend more time with my sweet (wife) Maggie and our family, including 10 grandchildren, has convinced me to retire,” he wrote.

“Keep listening to Canadian artists and keep supporting live music venues — they’re the lifeblood of our industry…. Mama, let them play.”

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

RELATED: John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

RELATED: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

Pop Music

Previous story
Music From the Edges of Canada Concert Series continues with Sarah Smith and David Gogo

Just Posted

Shelter Point Smoke Point Whisky earned Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Submitted photo
Campbell River distillery earns pair of prizes at international competition

Members of Campbell River's Shoreline Strings perform music from Ukraine on Shopper's Row Saturday, March 5. The group was taking donations (and handing out sunflower seeds) for Ukrainian relied and plans to be back every Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell Riverites invited to Stand With Ukraine rally on Saturday, April 23

The Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) ReStores’ annual Upcycle Challenge encourages reusing pieces purchased at the ReStore that may have otherwise ended up in the landfill.
Vancouver Island North Habitat ReStores to hold second annual Upcycle Challenge

Chef Xavier Bauby is a culinary instructor at North Island College’s Campbell River campus. Ronan O’DOherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s best kept culinary secret