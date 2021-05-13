The Tidemark Theatre announced that Jazz With Jim will return this May for a series of free, live stream concerts - beginning Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m. Photo contributed

Jazz With Jim returns with new May live stream shows

The Tidemark Theatre is excited to announce that Jazz With Jim will return this May for a series of free, live stream concerts – beginning Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m.

Join in a fun and relaxing half hour of piano jazz classics, with special guest Collin Massie on guitar. This event series can be accessed free through Facebook Live on the Tidemark Theatre’s main Facebook page, as well as in high definition on their website.

Vining has been a performing musician for many years with his own bands and as a solo pianist. He recently retired from School District 72 after 21 years as a band teacher at Robron and Carihi Secondary schools. He is currently writing and producing underscores for television and films.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre proudly presents, Jazz with Jim on May 13, 20 and 27 at 1 p.m. For more information on these live stream concerts and other upcoming live stream performances at the Tidemark, follow the Tidemark on Facebook, Instagram or head to their website at: tidemarktheatre.com.

Most Read