Dancers swayed to the blues stylings of Randy McAllister and his band on Thursday night at Spirit Square. It was part of the Mirror’s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend, which continues until Saturday evening. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend kicks off in Campbell River

Concert series raises money for Special Olympics, Grassroots Kind Heart and Transition Society

Music lovers were tapping their toes for a good cause on Thursday night, as Texas bluesman Randy McAllister and his band performed at Spirit Square. It was a benefit concert for the Campbell River Special Olympics chapter, and part of the Mirror’s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend.

Amaro and Christine Lozano of Anahemi, Calif., were among the concert goers at the Mirror’s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend on Thursday. “We love Campbell River,” said Amaro. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Among the revellers was Matti Jeffreys, who takes part in the local Special Olympics group. Asked what brought him out on Thursday night, he said: “The music! And the Special Olympics.”

The music showcased the vocals, harmonica and drumming of Randy McAllister, who hails from a small town in central Texas called Novice.

Concert goers were asked to donate $5 in exchange for the entertainment. The fundraiser comes as local athletes and coaches prepare for Special Olympics nationals, which take place next week in Antigonish, N.S.

The local Special Olympics chapter is able to provide a full slate of activities to its members for an annual $15 membership fee, including swimming several times a week at the pool, said Sandy Ott, a swimming coach.

“They’re so busy,” said Ott. “They’re always doing something.”

READ MORE: Campbell River sends five to Nova Scotia for Special Olympics nationals

The weekend of fundraising continues on Friday evening with an R&B band called Time Well Wasted. That show is supporting the Grassroots Kind Heart Society, a group that provides home-cooked meals to people struggling with poverty.

Matti Jeffreys takes part in the local Special Olympics group. He was among the concert-goers at Spirit Square on Thursday evening. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

On Saturday evening, it’s the Jen Hodge All Stars, a jazz band with a ragtime sound. Money raised from that concert will benefit the Transition Society, a group that provides a range of services including emergency shelters for women and children at risk of violence and abuse.

The shows all take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Spirit Square.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Superstar Eric Church comes to Sunfest Country Music Festival

Just Posted

Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend kicks off in Campbell River

Concert series raises money for Special Olympics, Grassroots Kind Heart and Transition Society

BC Games, RCMP investigate reports of groping at athlete dance in Cowichan

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Big success for little trees: Campbell River bonsai added to elite collection in Pennsylvania

Locally grown bonsai to be ‘finest Canadian mountain hemlocks on the East Coast’: US collector

Local First Nations artist selected for show at Royal BC Museum this fall

Tom Hunt Jr. will be featured in the TimberWest First Nation Cultural Art Showcase

Strathcona Regional District considers split from Comox Valley over waste service

Major of board wants SRD staff to look at feasibility of running its own service

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

VIDEO: Superstar Eric Church comes to Sunfest Country Music Festival

Lake Cowichan’s Laketown Ranch is the place to be for country music and fun on the long weekend

Psychiatric body warns against stigmatizing mentally ill after Toronto shooting

Faisal Hussain killed two people and injured 13 when he unleashed a hail of bullets along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Vancouver Island woman wakes to find man allegedly breaking into home

It didn’t take long before Cowichan Valley folks were telling their neighbours about scary incident

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Most Read