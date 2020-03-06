Since 2012, James & Jamesy have been fearlessly embodied by Aaron Malkin as James and Alastair Knowles as Jamesy. Together with director David MacMurray Smith, they create award-winning performances that blend theatre, physical comedy, and dance to take audiences on fantastical trips of the imagination. James and Jamsey In The Dark will appear at the Tidemark Theatre on March 26. Photo contributed

James & Jamesy like ‘Pixar meets Waiting for Godot’ in critically-acclaimed international touring spectacle

Comedians James & Jamesy reach new heights of hilarity and depths of profundity with their production James & Jamesy in the Dark, on March 26 at the Tidemark Theatre.

From the darkness of an unlit stage, two strangers meet, each with a chair and what appears to be the same task to complete: place the chair, then leave. Their encounter in this inky limbo disrupts their awareness of self and purpose, propelling them headfirst into an exhilarating discourse of understandings and misunderstandings.

With masterful physicality and quick-witted wordplay, James & Jamesy conjure answers to the age-old questions ‘Who are we?’ and ‘Why are we here?’ The result is laugh-out-loud hilarious and surprisingly illuminating.

Performed entirely in darkness, the only light originates from custom-built, illuminated costumes. CBC praises this theatrical ingenuity, describing it as “watching two big imaginative kids in a tent with flashlights, as they bring to life a whole world and invite you to step inside.”

Since its 2015 debut, the work has earned critical acclaim from audiences and reviewers across North America.

“People often speak of ‘The magic of theatre’, but this is truly magical… This is comedy at its profoundest and most essential.” – Stage Door, Toronto

“It is the refinement of their movement – the subtle grace and attention to detail – that truly takes their show to the next level.” – Theatre in London

Since 2012, James & Jamesy have been fearlessly embodied by Aaron Malkin as James and Alastair Knowles as Jamesy. Together with director David MacMurray Smith, they create award-winning performances that blend theatre, physical comedy, and dance to take audiences on fantastical trips of the imagination.

Touring annually, James & Jamesy shows have sold over 60,000 tickets and been performed over 500 times across Canada, the United States, and the UK.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, 99.7 2DAY FM and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents James and Jamsey In The Dark at the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, March 26. Tickets are $27 and $32 (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

ALSO AT THE TIDEMARK:

Celebrate the revolutionary creative genius of Beethoven with the Vancouver Island Symphony

Superstar Canadian Fiddler Natalie Macmaster returns to the Tidemark for an intimate solo performance

Martin Barre performs classic Jethro Tull in Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Just Posted

Storm beat Buccaneers, advance to next round

Campbell River beats Nanaimo by 4-1 score in Game 6 and will face Oceanside next

Campbell River RCMP launching online crime reporting system

New system designed to allow frontline personnel to focus on high-priority calls

Campbell River RCMP continue domestic violence awareness campaign

40 incidences of domestic violence in February, with another five related to breach of conditions

Greenways Land Trust has room for more student outings in and around Campbell River

If you’ve got students you want to get out into nature, call Greenways to find out how they can help

Museum at Campbell River celebrating 15 years of book sales this weekend

Annual book sale a chance to re-load your shelves while helping community programming

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums

It’s common for museums to display only fractions of their collections, Neel said.

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

Most Read