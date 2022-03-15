James and Jamesy is like ‘watching two big imaginative kids in a tent with flashlights’

Celebrated comedians James & Jamesy will reach new heights of hilarity and depths of profundity with their production James & Jamesy in the Dark, appearing on April 1 at the Tidemark Theatre.

From the darkness of an unlit stage, two strangers meet, each with a chair and what appears to be the same task to complete: place the chair, then leave. Their encounter in this inky limbo disrupts their awareness of self and purpose, propelling them headfirst into an exhilarating discourse of understandings and misunderstandings.

With masterful physicality and quick-witted wordplay, James & Jamesy conjure answers to the age-old questions ‘Who are we?” and “Why are we here?” The result is laugh-out-loud hilarious and surprisingly illuminating.

Performed entirely in darkness, the only light originates from custom-built, illuminated costumes. CBC praises this theatrical ingenuity, describing it as “watching two big imaginative kids in a tent with flashlights, as they bring to life a whole world and invite you to step inside.”

Since its 2015 debut, the work has earned critical acclaim from audiences and reviewers across North America.

“People often speak of ‘The magic of theatre’, but this is truly magical… This is comedy at its profoundest and most essential,” the Stage Door, Toronto, writes.

“It is the refinement of their movement – the subtle grace and attention to detail – that truly takes their show to the next level,” according to Theatre in London.

Since 2012, James & Jamesy have been fearlessly embodied by Aaron Malkin as James and Alastair Knowles as Jamesy. Together with director David MacMurray Smith, they create award-winning performances that blend theatre, physical comedy, and dance to take audiences on fantastical trips of the imagination.

Touring annually, James & Jamesy shows have sold over 60,000 tickets and been performed over 500 times across Canada, the United States, and the UK.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, BC Touring Council and 99.7 The River, the Tidemark Theatre proudly presents James and Jamesy: In The Dark at the Tidemark Theatre on April 1st, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $27 for in person member tickets, $32 for in person non-member tickets and $15 for live stream tickets (+applicable taxes and fees). Tickets can be purchased at the Tidemark Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

RELATED: Joëlle Rabu Returns with the Vancouver Island Symphony for a Night of Edith Piaf

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverTidemark Theatre