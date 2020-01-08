Award winning local youth filmmaker Ian Boyd and Oscar Wolfgang, are the youth organizers of the Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival. Photo contributed

It’s that ‘can-I-have-the-envelope-please?’ moment for Island youth film festival

Island youth from 15 to 30 years of age were invited to create short films with the theme ‘community’

The red carpet will be rolled out on Friday, Jan. 10 as awards are presented and winning films are screened at the Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival Awards Night.

Volunteer Campbell River’s Youth Can 2020 team have been working with young leaders from our community and industry sponsors and supporters to design, plan, and host Campbell River’s first youth-lead film festival. Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival is an opportunity to engage youth from across Vancouver Island, highlight the topics of volunteering and community, and give youth a platform to create and display their visual art productions.

Oscar Wolfgang, one of the youth who has organized the VIYFF, describes the art of film as being “an opportunity to send important messages to the world for many to see while still being entertaining.”

After months of planning and networking, the festival was launched in November 2019 when Island youth from 15 to 30 years of age were invited to create short films with the theme “community.” Submissions from several Island communities were made, judging was completed, and this Friday’s awards and recognition event is the final step.

The Awards Night starts at 7 p.m. at Timberline Theatre, 1681 S Dogwood St, Campbell River (doors open at 6:30) and admission is free. For more information about the festival, contact Chloe, Youth Coordinator at 250-201-8111.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Relive the fabulous music of the Beatles
Next story
Countrified Rock n’ Roll troubadour Fred Eaglesmith hits Tidemark stage this month

Just Posted

It’s that ‘can-I-have-the-envelope-please?’ moment for Island youth film festival

Island youth from 15 to 30 years of age were invited to create short films with the theme ‘community’

Snow on the horizon for Campbell River

Special weather statement says snow coming Thursday night at low elevations

Bald eagle with lead poisoning is MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre’s first patient of 2020

Bird was found off Hwy. 19A in Ocean Grove

Nanaimo Buccaneers halt Campbell River Storm’s winning streak

The Campbell River Storm’s 10-game winning streak came to a halt Tuesday… Continue reading

Campbell River Motocross makes changes to outdoor track

Bridge demolished, jump added to course off Hwy. 28

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at B.C. school prompts probe

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

Formal complaint issued against Victoria massage therapist

Masseur resigns amidst complaint to College of Massage Therapists of BC

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

Most Read