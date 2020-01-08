It’s that ‘can-I-have-the-envelope-please?’ moment for Island youth film festival

Island youth from 15 to 30 years of age were invited to create short films with the theme ‘community’

Award winning local youth filmmaker Ian Boyd and Oscar Wolfgang, are the youth organizers of the Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival. Photo contributed

The red carpet will be rolled out on Friday, Jan. 10 as awards are presented and winning films are screened at the Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival Awards Night.

Volunteer Campbell River’s Youth Can 2020 team have been working with young leaders from our community and industry sponsors and supporters to design, plan, and host Campbell River’s first youth-lead film festival. Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival is an opportunity to engage youth from across Vancouver Island, highlight the topics of volunteering and community, and give youth a platform to create and display their visual art productions.

Oscar Wolfgang, one of the youth who has organized the VIYFF, describes the art of film as being “an opportunity to send important messages to the world for many to see while still being entertaining.”

After months of planning and networking, the festival was launched in November 2019 when Island youth from 15 to 30 years of age were invited to create short films with the theme “community.” Submissions from several Island communities were made, judging was completed, and this Friday’s awards and recognition event is the final step.

The Awards Night starts at 7 p.m. at Timberline Theatre, 1681 S Dogwood St, Campbell River (doors open at 6:30) and admission is free. For more information about the festival, contact Chloe, Youth Coordinator at 250-201-8111.

