Roots and Grooves’ Rick Scott discusses partnership with Nico Rhodes prior to Campbell River show

Since launching as a duo in 2017, Rick Scott (right) and Nico Rhodes have amazed audiences with their musical alchemy in theatres, festivals and folk clubs around B.C. Photo contributed

Rick Scott is effusive in his praise for his Roots and Grooves band mate Nico Rhodes.

“Have you heard him play?” he asks.

“If not, fasten your seatbelts. He’s just amazing.

“I’ve been doing this for over 50 years now, and I’ve been blessed with some amazing musicians that I’ve been able to play with, and Nico is right up there with the best of them.”

The duo, who will perform on the Tidemark Theatre stage on Saturday, Nov. 20, might be separated in age by 40 years, but they’re very much in sync when it comes to making and playing great songs.

“It’s a wonderful collaboration,” Scott said.

The pair’s first connection was when Rhodes saw Scott perform at his elementary school. The young music lover wrote Scott a letter, and his partner-to-be wrote back.

In 2017 they joined forces.

“It’s an interesting chemistry,” Scott said. “Sometimes it feels like we’re father and son, and sometimes we’re like two kids causing mischief.

“But I love it. I really do.”

Rhodes will be playing keyboard during Saturday’s concert, while Scott will play the dulcimer, a four-stringed instrument originating in the Appalachian region of the United States.

The younger of the two wrote a ragtime song for them to play, which Scott is particularly giddy to show off.

“My eyes get really wide when I play it,” he said.

He’s excited to be on the same bill as Tiller’s Folly, who are also playing as part of the Music from the Edges concert series.

“I love the idea of playing with them,” Scott said. ” They’ve got this east coast taste to them, but they’re west coast boys.”



