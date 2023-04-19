Island Voices ‘Encore’ concert features audience appreciation reception!

Fresh from an appearance at the ‘Wild Songs by the Sea Music Festival’ in Port McNeill

Island Voices will be performing “Encore!” at St. Peter’s Anglican Church (228 S Dogwood St in Campbell River) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. Photo supplied

Island Voices Chamber Choir has had so much fun over the past eight months presenting some dramatic, beautiful, stirring and occasionally comedic pieces, that they have decided to take their favourite pieces from this past fall and winter, mix in a few new pieces, and present them in an “Encore” concert in Campbell River.

As before, all of these pieces will be sung a cappella, with some surprising percussion adornments.

Island Voices will be fresh from an appearance as a featured guest choir at the “Wild Songs by the Sea Music Festival” in Port McNeill, and ready to bring their 25th season to a glorious conclusion. And since it happens only a few days before Mother’s Day, a pair of tickets would make a great gift for a special mother or grandmother.

Here’s a bit of Island Voices trivia: There is still one very active choir member currently singing who was part of the original choir 25 years ago under founder and director Frances Keen.

To celebrate 25 seasons of excellence in singing, there will be an audience appreciation reception immediately following the concert.

Island Voices invites you to enjoy “Encore!” presented at St. Peter’s Anglican Church (228 S Dogwood St in Campbell River) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth and can be purchased in Campbell River at The Music Plant, in Courtenay at Benjamin Moore House of Color, and in Comox at Blue Heron Books.

