International Fly FishingFilm Festival features world-wide angling adventures

10 films from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming to the Tidemark Theatre, 1220 Shoppers Row, Campbell River on Wednesday, March 5, features 10 films, 6- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

General admission tickets are $15 and are available at the Tidemark Theatre Society, https://tickets.tidemarktheatre.com or the theater door on the day of the event.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the nearly two hour fly-fishing adventure screening at7. The event is hosted by the International Fly Fishing Film Festival.

For information about this screening, contact info@flyfilmfest.com.

In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product give-aways and other promotions at the event.

Among the films to be screened are:

• Particles and Droplets, by Gilbert Rowley, a look at the world from a different perspective with fly fishing the catalyst.

• Aurora Fontinalis, by Intents Media. An adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north.

• Iqaluk, by Hooké. A far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char.

• The Mend, by Broc Isabelle. A father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background.

• Nine Foot Rod, by Dana Lattery. Four fly-fishing guides embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit.

Others include AK 30, seeking a 30-inch trout in Alaska’s Naknek River; The Bull Run, looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies; and Poetry in Motion, the story of Maxine McCormack’s journey to become world fly-fishing champion.

Trailers for all films can be seen online at flyfilmfest.com.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, founded in 2011, screens at more than 120 locations worldwide each year.

