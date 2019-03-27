Indie pop darlings Hey Ocean! hit the Tidemark this May

Hey Ocean’s captivating and energetic live show has not only earned them the loyalty of an ever-expanding fan base, but also the reputation for being one of Canada’s best young bands.

Considered by many to be the quintessential West Coast band, Hey Ocean will be appearing at The Tidemark Theatre with special guest Elli Hart on May 3.

With three Vancouverites at its core (Ashleigh Ball, David Beckingham and David Vertesi) it’s true that their roots, their name, and many of their lyrics hark back to the pacific shores they call home. However, over the last six years they have earned a reputation as much more than just ambassadors of the Pacific Northwest.

Truly independent for over half a decade, Hey Ocean is also a representative of the new generation of DIY artists. They have been hands on every step of the way. Their captivating and energetic live show has not only earned them the loyalty of an ever-expanding fan base, but also the reputation for being one of Canada’s best young bands.

In the spirit of classic Pop songwriters such as Paul Simon or Fleetwood Mac they are refreshingly musical with compelling lyrics, beautiful harmonies and superb musicianship at the front and center. Meanwhile, their passion for the music they make is unmistakable and it breeds positivity even when singing the saddest of their songs.

After their summer of 2010 was spent working with producer Gavin Brown (Metric, Sarah Harmer, Billy Talent) Hey Ocean returned home with a record in pieces but more determined than ever to finish. Starting again, they began rebuilding the songs from the ground up with bassist David Vertesi producing and with only themselves to answer to. A year later their highly anticipated release IS, was released through Universal Music and the band is ready to hit the road once more with an expanded line-up and a whole new array of material: bigger and better than ever.

The May album release marks three years since the band’s last release “It’s Easier To Be Somebody Else” (2008) and despite a long and difficult recording process the band asserts that if anything, the obstacles they have overcome have only made them stronger and more certain than ever that they must be masters of their own destiny.

Joining Hey Ocean for this intimate, acoustic show is special guest Elli Hart of Dirty Mountain. Hart is originally from Campbell River and worked with the Tidemark Theatre a few years ago on their lounge series, as well as helping to coordinate and perform in some of Campbell River’s local music and arts festivals.

Since debuting in 2016, Dirty Mountain has opened for Arkells, Little Big Town and recently, Eric Church. In the fall of 2017, Hart (Songwriter/Lead Vocalist/Guitarist) renovated a campervan and drove down to Nashville to write with other up-and-coming songwriters and experience all that Music City had to offer. In only seven weeks, she performed at the infamous Bluebird Café, and was invited to sit-in on a Writer’s Round at The Listening Room. Hart was also featured on popular local radio station, Lightening 100 as their “Writer of the Week” before driving back home to the west coast of Canada in time for Christmas.

After a summer of main stage performance slots at Rock the Shores and Sunfest Country Music festival, Dirty Mountain capped off the season with a headlining festival slot at Rifflandia on one of the Night Stages. With 2019 fast approaching, Dirty Mountain is heading into the studio to write and record their anticipated six-song EP with producer, Dave Genn (Mathew Good Band, 54-40).

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, 99.7 2DAY FM and What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre and Got Pop? Concerts presents, Hey Ocean with special guest Elli Hart at the Tidemark Theatre on May 3, 2019. Tickets are $32 for Members and $37 for Non-Members (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!