Director Susan Wydenes (centre) gives cast members (clockwise from left) Michelle Lowe, Kaela Elliot, Michelle Segal and Shelagh Germyn some instruction during a rehearsal of Rivercity Players’ 2020 production of Steel Magnolias. Wydenes is holding auditions Nov. 28 for Rivercity’s third production of the year, Halfway There, a comedy by Norm Foster. Photo by Alistair Taylor

If you want to see yourself on stage, Rivercity Player’s auditions will get you ‘Halfway There’

Cast members sought for production of a Norm Foster comedy

Rivercity Players is holding auditions for its next production, Halfway There by Norm Foster.

Halfway There is a feel-good comedy, with a touch of romance, from the most-produced playwright in Canada.

An open audition will be held on Monday, Nov. 28th at 6:30 p.m., with callbacks being held on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m., both at the Rivercity Stage at 1080 Hemlock.

The cast involves one woman, aged in her mid- to late-thirties, three women aged 50 to 60 years old, and one man aged early forties.

If your interests are more in-line with helping out backstage, Rivercity Players is also looking for production volunteers for this play.

For more information, email Susan at swydenes@gmail.com

