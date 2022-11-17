If you want to see yourself on stage, Rivercity Player’s auditions will get you ‘Halfway There’

Director Susan Wydenes (centre) gives cast members (clockwise from left) Michelle Lowe, Kaela Elliot, Michelle Segal and Shelagh Germyn some instruction during a rehearsal of Rivercity Players’ 2020 production of Steel Magnolias. Wydenes is holding auditions Nov. 28 for Rivercity’s third production of the year, Halfway There, a comedy by Norm Foster. Photo by Alistair Taylor

Rivercity Players is holding auditions for its next production, Halfway There by Norm Foster.

Halfway There is a feel-good comedy, with a touch of romance, from the most-produced playwright in Canada.

An open audition will be held on Monday, Nov. 28th at 6:30 p.m., with callbacks being held on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m., both at the Rivercity Stage at 1080 Hemlock.

The cast involves one woman, aged in her mid- to late-thirties, three women aged 50 to 60 years old, and one man aged early forties.

If your interests are more in-line with helping out backstage, Rivercity Players is also looking for production volunteers for this play.

For more information, email Susan at swydenes@gmail.com

