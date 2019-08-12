Campbell River’s May Poppins (Doris Wagner) has a challenge for you – a Scavenger Hunt in Spirit Square on Saturday, Aug. 17. Photo submitted

Hunt up some fun in Campbell River with Mary Poppins

Shoreline Musical Theatre Society is holding a FUNdraising Scavenger Hunt on Saturday Aug. 17.

Teams will be given clues for items to find that are connected to musicals that Shoreline has been producing in Campbell River since 1990. Participants will have two hours to drive around town looking for a pair of shoes that Dorothy would have worn in the Wizard of Oz, for example. (This is not one of the clues btw)

Teams will register starting at 12:30 p.m. at Spirit Square. The Hunt will happen from 1-3 p.m. At 3 (and no later) teams will gather at Spirit Square, display, and defend their finds. Extra points will be given for creativity.

Register a team at shorelinemt@gmail.com or sign up as a single and you’ll be put on a team.

There will be a concession stand at Spirit Square that day. Shoreline will be giving away tickets to their upcoming show “Mary Poppins – The Broadway Musical” as prizes. Mary Poppins will be performed at the Tidemark Theatre on Nov. 21-23. There will be three evening shows and a matinee on the 23rd. Tickets go on sale in September at the Tidemark Theatre box office. Call 250-287-PINK or email tickets@tidemarktheatre.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wet Paint Art group show coming to Black Creek
Next story
Feeling the pull of the stage? Check out Rivercity Players’ fall events

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Heavy Games athletes put on a show

Second annual Campbell River Highland Gathering celebrated Scottish, Celtic culture

Better gravel beds for better salmon returns on the Campbell River

CRSF hopes new system of embedding spawning gravel will lead to less being washed away

Retaining wall rebuild will delay Quathiaski Cove traffic

Drivers may experience minor delays beginning Wednesday, Aug. 21 between 7 a.m.… Continue reading

Playing like a “lumberjack” powers Kaitlyn Jinda to rugby success

Campbell River player chops down opponents on the field

Chance of showers in Campbell River this morning

Today’s high is 21 C: Environment Canada

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

RCMP look for person of interest in case of murdered Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang

Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit asking for assistance in locating Steven Michael Bacon

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing 23-year-old woman

Alyssa Deboer has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 2

Island fire department responds to three vehicle incidents under an hour

Courtenay incidents include a possible hit-and-run, rear-ender and vehicle driving into kayak shop

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Most Read