Hunt up some fun in Campbell River with Mary Poppins

Campbell River’s May Poppins (Doris Wagner) has a challenge for you – a Scavenger Hunt in Spirit Square on Saturday, Aug. 17. Photo submitted

Shoreline Musical Theatre Society is holding a FUNdraising Scavenger Hunt on Saturday Aug. 17.

Teams will be given clues for items to find that are connected to musicals that Shoreline has been producing in Campbell River since 1990. Participants will have two hours to drive around town looking for a pair of shoes that Dorothy would have worn in the Wizard of Oz, for example. (This is not one of the clues btw)

Teams will register starting at 12:30 p.m. at Spirit Square. The Hunt will happen from 1-3 p.m. At 3 (and no later) teams will gather at Spirit Square, display, and defend their finds. Extra points will be given for creativity.

Register a team at shorelinemt@gmail.com or sign up as a single and you’ll be put on a team.

There will be a concession stand at Spirit Square that day. Shoreline will be giving away tickets to their upcoming show “Mary Poppins – The Broadway Musical” as prizes. Mary Poppins will be performed at the Tidemark Theatre on Nov. 21-23. There will be three evening shows and a matinee on the 23rd. Tickets go on sale in September at the Tidemark Theatre box office. Call 250-287-PINK or email tickets@tidemarktheatre.com

