Host a classical concert in your living room

Have you ever considered inviting musicians into your living room to play a concert?

Living Room Live is setting out to offer just that, connecting new and experienced hosts with classical musicians for cosy house concerts.

House concerts have been around for years, and you may be surprised to learn just how many exist; they are generally private events, with hosts building up their own guest list over time. Acoustic music is arguably best suited to a house, where musicians play for a small group of attentive listeners who can appreciate the music from a few feet away, often with a glass of wine or coffee in hand. The majority of house concert organizations, however, cater to every acoustic genre except classical; that’s where Living Room Live comes in.

Founders and pianists Nicola Davies and Lisa Rumpel are currently expanding their newly created tour routes through Manitoba/Saskatchewan and BC/Alberta, with about forty concerts planned for the opening 2018-19 season. These tour routes help create opportunities for residents in rural areas where professional performances may be less common than in large cities. In addition, Living Room Live will act as a platform to connect hosts and musicians for flexible concerts in urban centres. The organization is currently reaching out to new hosts from BC to Manitoba, and will offer advice and assistance in becoming a house concert host for the first time. Hosts can either join a tour route and present diverse seasons of two to three concerts per year, or for those in and around cities, can try out hosting on a one-off basis.

Anyone who enjoys organizing events and inviting friends into their home could be a good fit for a house concert host. A well-maintained acoustic piano is ideal but not always necessary; some ensembles may not require a piano or may be able to bring a digital.

If you are interested in hosting, please contact info@livingroomlive.ca. More information is available on the website, www.livingroomlive.ca. Living Room Live still has space

 

Previous story
Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers

Just Posted

Grieg Seafood invests $2.1 million in ‘feed house’ northwest of Campbell River

Aquaculture executive says he’s confident about industry amid new regulations

Campbell River City Council urged to ban plastic bags

Four local organizations have co-signed a letter, hoping to spur action on reducing plastic use

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Campbell River students and Greenways Land Trust take on invasive species

Project involves replanting natuve species near Georgia Park Elementary

Canada Post strike hits Campbell River

Work stoppage part of campaign on North Island

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction

3 from B.C. charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Advocate dies ‘peacefully’ after plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Carbon price not exempt from GST

Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for GST revenues in its rebate program

B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

The goal is to reduce the stigma and improve education for pharmacists at a community level

Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers

Storyhive calls for creators to apply for first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition

Most Read