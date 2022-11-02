Holiday Pottery show and sale takes over Sportsplex

With the oncoming holidays, a local event will return to Campbell River this Nov. 12.

The annual Holiday Pottery Show and sale will encompass the Sportsplex at 1800 Alder St., showcasing the latest fare that independent ceramic makers, both hobby and vocational, have brought to sell just in time for the Christmas season.

The top potters from Vancouver island will not only show their latest creations, but also entertain the crowds with stories regarding their wares.

The full range of ceramic work, from stoneware and porcelain, to earthenware and Raku will be on display. In addition, workshops featuring the opportunity to work in many differing styles and techniques will be offered. These range in making practical mugs, tea pots and bowls to beautiful wall pieces and structure.

So, if you are in the theme of shopping and gifting local, keep your eye on the Pottery show and sale this fall. It goes from Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEventsHolidays and Seasonal Events