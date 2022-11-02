Pottery artist Gordon James, pictured right, will be on hand for the Holiday Pottery Show and Sale nov. 12. Picture courtesy: Gordon James.

Holiday Pottery show and sale takes over Sportsplex

Ceramic workshops, shows and entertainment on hand for show Nov. 12

With the oncoming holidays, a local event will return to Campbell River this Nov. 12.

The annual Holiday Pottery Show and sale will encompass the Sportsplex at 1800 Alder St., showcasing the latest fare that independent ceramic makers, both hobby and vocational, have brought to sell just in time for the Christmas season.

The top potters from Vancouver island will not only show their latest creations, but also entertain the crowds with stories regarding their wares.

The full range of ceramic work, from stoneware and porcelain, to earthenware and Raku will be on display. In addition, workshops featuring the opportunity to work in many differing styles and techniques will be offered. These range in making practical mugs, tea pots and bowls to beautiful wall pieces and structure.

So, if you are in the theme of shopping and gifting local, keep your eye on the Pottery show and sale this fall. It goes from Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEventsHolidays and Seasonal Events

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
REVIEW: Too much left unknowable makes AppleTV+’s ‘Causeway’ miss the mark

Just Posted

Tanille Johnston (left) is sworn in as Campbell River’s first Indigenous city councillor by Judge Barbara Flewelling at a ceremony held at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 1, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s first Indigenous city councillor takes a seat at the table

The new school board for district 72 takes their oath of office Tuesday night. Pictured, Left to right are: Daryl Hagen, Dave Harper, Joyce McMann, Kat Eddy, Shannon Briggs, Craig Gillis and Janice Gladish are sorn in by Secretary-Treasurer Kevin Patrick. Photo: Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Kat Eddy appointed new School District 72 chairperson

Naloxone. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Island Health issues drug poisoning advisory for Campbell River

Ehattesaht member Lyle Billy at the new facility. Photo courtesy BCUOMA
Used oil recycling now available for Ehattesaht, Zeballos