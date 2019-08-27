The Highway 19 Concerts season kicks off with Robin Layne and the Rhythm Makers on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Highway 19 Concerts kick off with rhythmic Latin jazz, Mexican folkloric, and Global-fusion

Campbell River series now also offers full season subscription

Sseason two of Highway 19 Concerts has two great shows planned for this fall and three exciting shows to be announced for the new year.

And new for this year, you can guarantee your seat for them all and support great live music in Campbell River by purchasing a season subscription to all five shows for $105.

The season kicks off with Robin Layne and the Rhythm Makers on Saturday, Sept. 21. Award winning percussionist and composer Robin Layne leads this energetic quintet on the marimba.

The instrument originated in Africa and made it’s way to Latin America via the slave trade before being incorporated into jazz and classical music in the mid-20th century. Layne’s study of the instrument has followed that path back from Los Angeles to Cuba and Mexico, to West Africa, but his virtuosity is all his own. Known for his collaborations with a wide spectrum of folk and world artists across Canada, including Locarno, Mazacote and Juno Award winners such as Quique Escamilla, Celso Machado, and the Paperboys, with the Rhythm Makers he and his instrument are front and centre in a high-energy exploration of the traditional and the modern.

Layne is joined by JP Carter on trumpet, Liam MacDonald on congas & percussion, Daniel Ruiz on drums, and Derek DiFilippo on bass.

Expect a blend of Latin jazz, Mexican folkloric, and Global-fusion with the marimba taking centre stage.

Layne’s debut solo album “Memories” was released in 2018 on TrebleFive Records. He has toured in China, Europe, Mexico, the US and Canada, but this will be the groups first appearance in Campbell River.

The second show in the season is the Lonseome Ace Stringband on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Highway 19 Concerts are held at the Rivercity Stage, 1080 Hemlock, St.

