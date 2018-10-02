Heartfelt story-telling and mad guitar skills

Eric Harper will bring his fusion of styles to the Quadra Community Centre on Friday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Eric Harper is a multi-award winning musician who creates a style that is not only all his own, but his music is melodically entrancing, ferociously virtuosic and harmonically soul stirring to the core.

Hatched from a small “po-dunk” town in Arkansas, tempered by the hard-worn guitarists of Portugal, inspired by the fantastical Flamenco from Gypsies in Spain, modernized by the transformative education of Berklee College of Music in Boston and currently camping out amongst the Canucks in Canada, Harper brings a fusion of music never experienced before by a “redneck.”

Harper released his first solo album in 2008 entitled “Romper a Madrugada” which was played in countries all over the world from Portugal to Brazil, the Azores and Madeira island, Canada and the States. After that he release his self-titled CD “Eric Harper”, in 2010, garnering the attention of people like Rainn Wilson from The Office and Grammy-Award Winning Producer KC Porter. In 2013 he released his instrumental CD entitled “Ribeira” showcasing his virtuosic guitar skills playing in the styles of Flamenco and Fado. Since 2000, Harper has won multiple awards not only for his guitar skills but also for his Film Scoring talents. He has had music placed on over 500 TV shows to date and has scored several movies.

Harper’s live show is quite the spectacle of blending his hilarious and heartfelt storytelling along with his mad guitar skills and soulful voice.

Anyone who sees Harper is guaranteed to laugh, cry and dance in their seat. Harper has performed all around the globe from Portugal to China, Canada to Mexico, Switzerland to Israel, France to Spain and many more countries.

Advance tickets are available for $17 at Inspirations in Quathiaski Cove, Works of H’Art in Heriot Bay, The Music Plant in Campbell River and online at Tidemark Theatre. Tickets are $20 at the door. Coffee, tea and desserts will be available. Please come out and support live music at the Quadra Community Centre.

These concerts are made possible by volunteers who work behind the scenes to help keep ticket prices low – selling tickets, running the lights and sound systems, collecting tickets, organizing the concession, doing baking, providing billets, cooking dinner for the artists, setting up the hall, booking the shows, advertising, organizing banking and financial statements, writing grant applications.