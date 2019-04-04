Hear the best of country and rockabily from the 50s, 60s and 70s

Tribute to the historical radio program, The Louisiana Hayride comes to the Tidemark Theatre

The Louisiana Hayride celebrates the country and rockabily hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Come and enjoy a fun night out at the Tidemark Theatre Thursday May 23 at 7:30 p.m. and help the lovable cast of the Louisiana Hayride Show celebrate 10 years of touring this show across western Canada.

You’ll hear the best country and rockabilly hits from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s as they pay tribute to the historical radio program, The Louisiana Hayride, with past favorites and new classics. You will love the songs, you will love the stories.

You’ll think you’re at their concert when you see Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, Crystal Gayle, Lefty Frizzell, Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson step on stage to perform for you. Also featured in this amazing show is a tribute to Shania Twain. Audiences are loving the connection from ‘old’ to ‘new’ country.

In addition to the tributes to these legends, you’ll also enjoy music by greats such as Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Conway Twitty, Charley Pride and more.

The talented singers and musicians of the Louisiana Hayride Show recreate these iconic artists and take you on a musical journey with their legendary hits. The ability of the cast to transform themselves into the artists they are portraying, both in look and sound is amazing. Take a trip down memory lane with this unique musical extravaganza.

The Louisiana Hayride Show, complete with studio stage set, amazing tribute artists and live band will bring you back in time to when songs were meaningful, the words were understood and the sound was pleasant. The cast and crew of the Louisiana Hayride are dedicated to bringing authentic music to you. The songs you hear will be true to the originals. This is your invitation to the Louisiana Hayride Show.

Get tickets at the Tidemark Theatre Box Office 1-250-287-7465 or online at www.tidemarktheatre.com.