Hear Campbell River counter tenor Rory Shade in concert

Counter tenor Rory Shade rehearses for his upcoming concert entitled A Touch of Music which will be performed at Trinity Presbyterian Church (145 Simms Rd) on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The pure tone of Rory Shade’s voice fills the chapel of Trinity Presbyterian Church as the Campbell River counter tenor rehearses for his upcoming performance in that venue on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Shade is a Campbell River resident currently studying opera and voice at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Langley, BC. He has a love of classical music which has been nurtured since he started singing lessons in Nanaimo at the age of six. After moving to Campbell River at the age of eight, he has continued his voice studies starting with Connie Preston when he was 10.

He has performed in recitals for schools, festivals, church, funerals, weddings and fundraisers – and the occasional hockey game. Shade is proud of both his Maori and First Nations cultural heritage. He is a member of the Laichkwiltach First Nation.

His dream is to become a professional opera singer and that dream has taken him to the Lower Mainland to become a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic.

“My hope since I’ve been kid studying with my voice teacher Connie Preston who taught me for years was to become a professional opera singer,” Shade said. “So, I’m working towards that.”

On Sunday, A Touch of Music will feature Shade at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Aug. 25 performing the music of Purcell, Bach, Mozart, Handel and Brahms.