Hawaiian family Contra Dance at the Merville Hall

Fall, fiddles and Hawaii seem to go together in Merville.

On Saturday, Nov. 24, the Fiddlejam Funtime Fiddlers are rosin up their bows, put on their finest floral prints, and play for your dancing pleasure at the Big Yellow Hawaiian Merville Hall. Baby it’s cold outside, but it will be warm as a hot chilli pepper inside as the crowd revs up to the stage full of musicians keeping a driving beat.

Meanwhile, caller June Cannon will keep everyone stepping lively as she maps out the moves for the dancers to follow. The hall will be a merry place.

Generally there is a Contra Dance workshop right before the dance. From 7-7:29 p.m. Cannon will introduce the dancers to new moves as well as teach the basic moves and, with a name like “Cannon,” she doesn’t even need a mic.

At 7:30, spritely waving their leis about their heads, the Funtime Fiddlers will dance onto the stage, put down their hula hoops and…..rip into the first tune. Hold on to your grass skirts, folks.

Single dancers and families are very welcome. Singles can pair up with anyone during the Contras and the Contra sets last about 15 to 20 minutes. In between the called Contra dances, they’ll play waltzes, polkas and swing tunes. Do come as a Hawaiian tourist and win a Spot Dance prize.

At 7:30, on the nose, the Fiddlers start and the dancing begins. Families and single dancers are very welcome. Singles can pair up with anyone during the Contras and the Contra sets last about 15 to 20 minutes. They’ll also have some polkas, two steps, waltzes, etc. There is a dance for every hayseed at this hoedown.

The hall is warm and cozy, the canteen tasty, the crowd is friendly and everyone is welcome. So, Saturday, Nov. 24, plan your luau at the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall, right on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay. Doors open at 7 p.m., dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10/adults, $5/youth and you can come as a family for $22. For more information, call 339-4249.