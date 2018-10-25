Have a howl of a goodtime at the Merville Hall Halloween Contra Dance

Howl for Hallowe’en at the Spooky Contra dance down at the Big Yellow Merville hall on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Dodge those fall raindrops and the freaks and goblins as you dance into the cozy hall and listen to the Fuzzy Funtime Fiddlers play your favourite Contra dance tunes.

Contra dances are family friendly community dances where a caller directs all the spooks and crypt crawlers around the dance floor with much laughter and happiness. The steps are simple, well organized, and the caller even brings the wallflowers and vampires onto the floor. Single dancers are most welcome as they can pair up with anyone during the Contras.

There is a short Contra Dance workshop around 7 p.m. so plan to come early. At 7:30 p.m., the costumed Funtime Fiddlers start the music with Contra sets lasting about 15 to 20 minutes per dance. In between the called Contra Dances, we’ll play waltzes, foxtrots, swing tunes and polkas. We’ve got something for everyone at this Hallowe’en kitchen party and fabulous prizes for the best dressed spooks so dress up in your craziest costume!

The atmosphere will be warm, friendly and welcoming, so Saturday, Oct. 27, zoom your broom to the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall, right on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay. Doors open at 6:45, dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10/adults, $5/youth (6 and under free) and you can come as a family for $22. Free workshop starts at 7.