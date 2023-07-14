Harry Manx is journeying to the Heriot Bay Inn to perform two intimate shows in Herons Dining Room on August 11 and 12. Harry Manx handout

Harry Manx’s mystic musical experience coming to the Heriot Bay Inn

Blend Indian folk melodies with slide guitar blues, sprinkle in some gospel and compelling grooves

Harry Manx is a blues musician who has worked hard to earn his accolades.

He’s received seven Maple Blues Awards and his mantel shelf also holds honours from the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Vancouver magazine Georgia Straight, and the South Australia Blues Society. He received CBC Radio’s Great Canadian Blues Awards for 2007 and his albums have garnered five Juno nominations.

Blend Indian folk melodies with slide guitar blues, add a sprinkle of gospel and some compelling grooves and you’ll get Manx’s unique “mysticssippi” flavour. Playing the Mohan Veena, lap steel, harmonica, stomp box and banjo, Manx quickly envelops the audience with his warm vocals and the beautiful melodies of his original songs. It’s hard to resist, easy to digest and keeps audiences coming back for more.

Manx is journeying to the Heriot Bay Inn to perform two intimate shows in Herons Dining Room on August 11 and 12. Show tickets are $119 and include a two course dinner. Call the Heriot Bay Inn to reserve your seats: 250.285.3322.

It’s in the live setting, Manx says, that the bridge between “heavenly” India and “earthy” American blues is most effectively built.

“Indian music moves inward,” he explains. “It’s traditionally used in religious ceremonies and meditation, because it puts you into this whole other place. But Western music has the ability to move out, into celebration and dance. So when we play the Indian stuff on stage, it has the tendency to draw people into something really deep. Then we’ll play some more Western music, and it grounds them, they sort of come out of the mood the Indian music had put them in and get into the performance. My goal has always been to draw the audience as deep as possible into the music.”

Campbell River

