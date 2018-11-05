Harpdog Brown brings his new Uptown Blues Band to the Sayward Heritage Hall on Nov. 11.

Harpdog Brown a purveyor of the classic electric blues of the 40s and 50s

Canada’s Classic Blues icon, Harpdog Brown, is back on the road, bringing his new Uptown Blues Band to the Sayward Heritage Hall, 1257 Sayward Rd.

See Harpdog Brown like you have never seen or heard before.

Harpdog Brown has grown a reputation as a purveyor of classic electric blues of the late 40’s and early 50’s. These days he has been touring with an all new band, with a vintage New Orleans Blues sound featuring piano, sax/clarinet, upright bass and drums. They perform mostly originals but also include great songs from such masters as Louis Jordan, Sonny Boy Williamson, Duke Ellington, and Wynonie Harris. Audiences are raving about this new show.

Vancouver-based Harpdog Brown was born in Edmonton in 1962. As an adopted child, he has felt somewhat detached his whole life. Engaged in a lifelong battle of not feeling like he belonged, he discovered the blues. The blues became his way of life and performance his means of expression.

Harpdog Brown is a gifted vocalist and an imaginative harmonica player.

His band is no exception. Piano man Dave Webb has been working with Harpdog for many years and they share an intuition that comes from their miles on the road together. Billy Joe Abbott is the newest and youngest addition to the band. He learned his craft from some of the greatest reed men in New Orleans. Rounding out the band is one of the best drummers in Canada today, Bob Grant.

Harpdog has won three consecutive Maple Blues Awards for Harmonica player of the year, the Fraser Valley Music Award, and the coveted Muddy Award.

This concert is sponsored by the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society as part of its monthly concert series at the Heritage Hall. Advance Tickets are available at The Music Plant in Campbell River, Fisherboy Resort and The Kelsey Center in Sayward and online at Eventbrite. com. The price is $20 advance or $25 at the door. Members are $10. Children 12 and under are free.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open Mic is at 6 p.m. Show is at 7.

For more information, phone 250-282-0134 or follow on facebook @ Sayward Heritage Hall.

