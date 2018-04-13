Give the gift of mobility and hope at Rotary’s 12th Annual Dancing and Tapas fundraiser

Ian Baikie and Thanh Tazumi, organizers of Dancing and Tapas, have a thermometer for the event to keep track of how close they are to their 200 wheelchair goal.

Last year the Campbell River Rotary Clubs’ wheelchair distribution trip to Guatemala helped a dancer dance again.

“We we able to find a partner in Guatemala who made those active wheelchairs and we were able to provide that for her so she can continue her dream,” said Thanh Tazumi, rotarian and Dancing and Tapas organizer.

Every year both of Campbell River’s Rotary Clubs come together to put on the Dancing and Tapas fundraiser. The funds go to the wheelchair distribution project in two years, as it takes nearly a whole year of planning after the fundraiser to make the project happen.

This year’s fundraiser at the Thunderbird Hall on April 21 will aid people in Kenya.

“We’ve met people through our distributions who have been carried around by their family members for 5-20 years and then we have met people who have never left their bed or their home,” Tazumi said. “For them to be given a wheelchair…the emotional impact it has on people when they receive a wheelchair, people just breakdown.”

For the 12th annual event Tazumi and the organizers are excited to continue the tradition of amazing food from Quay West catering and lively music by returning band Time Well Wasted.

The evening will feature both a live and silent auction. Tazumi estimates that at this time there is $14,000 worth of items available in the silent auction including gift baskets and certificates for the spa.

The live auction includes a trip for two anywhere WestJet flies as well as several dinner party packages and a pair of diamond earrings.

New this year is a cocktail bar donated by Wildcoast Cocktail and Tazmi said there will be a surprise for the attendees.

Tickets are $50 each plus a bottle of store-bought wine and are available at Amy’s Asian Foods, both Metro Liquor locations, Needle & Arts Centre, NIC Cafeteria, Thongs Jewelry and Waypoint Insurance.

For those looking to make a monetary donation, $200 will purchase one wheelchair. The clubs hope to raise $50,000 and purchase and distribute 200 wheelchairs.

“The hope you give people, it is really powerful,” Tazumi said.